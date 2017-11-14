The Union Square Holiday Market opens on Thursday

New York is starting to look very festive with all the holiday window displays, Christmas lights and Christmas trees popping up. Another notable sign that the holidays are getting closer is the opening of New York’s most beloved holiday markets.

Next up on the list is a big one: The Union Square Holiday Market hosted by Urbanspace market creators opens to the public on Thursday, November 16. You can expect to see the same if not similar food and shopping vendors like the ones at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park (it’s run by the same folks). But this year, there will be more than 150 sellers, including a new lounge featuring hot chocolate, charging and warming stations sponsored by Citi Bank.

Shopping highlights include hand-printed posters, cards and books from Kayrock Screen, terrariums by Flutter by Katie, funny illustrations from Real Weird Art and tasty Taiwanese street food from Boa By Kaya.

The market is located at Union Square Park between 14th and 15th Streets and is open Monday through Friday from 11am to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 8pm and Sunday from 11am to 7pm.