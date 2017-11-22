The Wing is opening up to the public for the first time ever this weekend

Popular women's co-working space the Wing is usually a members-only location—and there's a waitlist of hundreds to get in. But this Saturday, for the first time ever, The Wing opens their doors to the public for a holiday bazaar.

Ma and Pop-Up Shops brings together dozens of independent small businesses and services created by members of the Wing. Everyone (including men and children) can peruse items like candles, paper goods, ceramics, beauty products, sweet pins, watches and more all in support of Small Business Saturday. There will also be a DIY hot cocoa bar, mini manicures, a bake sale benefitting local nonprofits and a Giftwrapping 101 classes for anyone embarrassed by their lack of wrapping skills. You can RSVP here.

Tis that gift-giving time of year! Plus, it might be worth it just to see The Wing's immaculately decorated space. Talk about apartment envy.

Photograph: Tory Williams

