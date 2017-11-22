Where to shop for Small Business Saturday in NYC

Once you’ve filled your stomach with Thanksgiving dinner, it’s time to grab your wallet and start shopping all the major Black Friday sales. But the deals don’t have to end there (and we’re not just talking about Cyber Monday, either.).

Show the mom-and-pop joints in your neighborhood some love during Small Business Saturday (Nov 25) and they’ll return the favor in the form of freebies and discounts.There are plenty of deals and events going down in every borough and neighborhood this weekend, but here are just a few of our favorites this year.

Chelsea, Manhattan

At STORY, shop owner Rachel Shechtman believes small businesses are a big deal (we do too). That’s why she’s hosting a Snack ‘n Shop with Wafels and Dinges from noon to 4pm. While you browse for awesome holiday gifts, enjoy the free grub with a hot beverage.

Soho, Manhattan

Heard of The Wing? The networking and co-working space for women is hosting their first-ever public event called Ma & Pop-up Shops in honor of Small Business Saturday. Head to the brand’s Soho location to nab curated goods from more than 30 female-owned businesses and enjoy perks such as mini-manicures, a DIY hot chocolate bar, a gift-wrapping station and pose for pictures in a cute photo booth. It will be the ultimate girls’ day out!

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Flea's Winter and Holiday market is joining the Small Business Saturday fun at their new (er, well, old) winter location at Industry City—which reopens this weekend. At 12:30pm, there will be a free performance by The Rock & Roll Playhouse presenting Karina’s Funk Revenue for kids. Get a jump-start on holiday shopping and check out more than 100 vendors (some may be offering special discounts that day). You can also grab lunch from more than 20 food vendors in the IC Food Hall while you’re there.

Astoria

Ready for a retail crawl? (Don’t worry—unlike a bar tour, it doesn’t come with a hangover). Shop owner Nicole Panettieri of The Brass Owl organized a special Small Business event during which shoppers can head to the chic boutique and browse discounts and nab a “passport” that lists 16 kick-ass retail spots in the nabe. Hit up four or more stores offering rad bargains, like The Stonework and HiFi Records, and you’ll get a goodie bag filled with loot such as vinyl, tasty treats and fashionable flair from each joint. If you hit 8 or more stores, you’ll be entered into a raffle to win gift cards from each shop (valued up to $450!). Check out all the participating shops in Astoria below!

Astoria Bookshop 31-29 31st St

Belief 24-01 29th St

The Brass Owl 36-19 Ditmars Blvd

Broadway Silk 35-11 Broadway

Chateau Le Woof 30-02 14th St

The Geekery 42-11 Broadway

HiFI Records 23-19 Steinway St

Inside Astoria 28-07 Ditmars Blvd

Lavender Label 29-03 23rd Ave

Lockwood 32-15 33rd St

Lockwood Paper 33-02 Broadway

Lockwood Style 33-02 Broadway

Loveday 31 33-06 31st Ave

Petals & Roots 31-27 31st St

QED 27-16 23rd Ave.

The Stonework 37-06 Ditmars Blvd

