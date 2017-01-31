There's a fundraiser to bring the watermelon mini golf course back to Governors Island

A photo posted by Time Out New York (@timeoutnewyork) on Jul 18, 2016 at 7:34am PDT

Do you want to spend your summer lounging in a sunny park, happily Instagramming a giant watermelon? Of course you do—but this adorable mini golf course on Governors Island needs your help.

There’s currently a Kickstarter campaign for the Artist-Designed Minigolf Course, which needs to reach $25,000 by February 2 in order to bring back its free mini golf courses. This summer will be its 10th season, if it gets the dough in time.

Sure, the island will still have its hammock grove, The Hills and a new seafood restaurant, but it just wouldn’t be complete without the mini golf course, right?