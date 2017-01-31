  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

There's a fundraiser to bring the watermelon mini golf course back to Governors Island

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 3:11pm

 

Do you want to spend your summer lounging in a sunny park, happily Instagramming a giant watermelon? Of course you do—but this adorable mini golf course on Governors Island needs your help.

 

There’s currently a Kickstarter campaign for the Artist-Designed Minigolf Course, which needs to reach $25,000 by February 2 in order to bring back its free mini golf courses. This summer will be its 10th season, if it gets the dough in time.

 

Sure, the island will still have its hammock grove, The Hills and a new seafood restaurant, but it just wouldn’t be complete without the mini golf course, right?

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 220 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest