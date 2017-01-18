Governors Island is opening early this year with a brand-new seafood restaurant

Yes, we’re already looking forward to summer at Governors Island. And this year, for the very first time, the island will open on May 1. That’s a month earlier than usual, so get ready.

And there’s more! A new restaurant, Island Oyster, will also be open for business there this summer. It will serve craft beer and seafood—and oysters, duh—at its new waterfront location. It comes from the folks behind Grand Banks, one of our favorite floating restaurants, so you know it will be good.

One note: You should probably check out the giant slides also found on Governors Island before you stuff your face with seafood. Just a thought.