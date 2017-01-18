  • Blog
  • Eating
1
Add comment
1 Love It
Save it

Governors Island is opening early this year with a brand-new seafood restaurant

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday January 18 2017, 4:11pm

Governors Island is opening early this year with a brand-new seafood restaurant
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Yes, we’re already looking forward to summer at Governors Island. And this year, for the very first time, the island will open on May 1. That’s a month earlier than usual, so get ready.

 

And there’s more! A new restaurant, Island Oyster, will also be open for business there this summer. It will serve craft beer and seafood—and oysters, duh—at its new waterfront location. It comes from the folks behind Grand Banks, one of our favorite floating restaurants, so you know it will be good.

 

 One note: You should probably check out the giant slides also found on Governors Island before you stuff your face with seafood. Just a thought. 

1
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 213 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

1 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
Seafood Kitchen
Seafood Kitchen

It's great to see Governors Island is opening early this year with a brand-new seafood restaurant. 


As there are so many healthy seafood's and many great seafood restaurants like, Seafood Kitchen: 

http://seafoodkitchen-1.yolasite.com