These museums are all free on Inauguration Day

As the soon-to-be leader of the Free World reportedly makes plans to dramatically cut funding for the arts and humanities all over the country, some of NYC's best art museums are affirming the vitality of art by opening their doors for free on Inauguration Day, as reported by Curbed. Check out some special events going down all over town tomorrow:

Brooklyn Museum

Between 11am–6pm, the museum will host free readings of Langston Hughes' poem "Let America Be America Again."

Whitney Museum of American Art

Pay what you like to get into a packed day of political programming, including "Speak Out on Inauguration Day" and "Open Discussions: America," which invites artists and writers to raise their voices about resistance; and the "My America" exhibition.

Museum of Arts and Design

Explore art by a range of female creators and check out exhibitions on climate change like "Crochet Coral Reef: TOXIC SEAS" at this pay-as-you-like day at MAD.

The Rubin Museum

As part of its reliable Friday night happy hour K2 Fridays, the Rubin invites you to a "Face Your Fears" tour of Himalayan religious art, along with a "Swear In, Breathe Out" healing Yoga practice for Inauguration Day.

Queens Museum

As part of the DisruptJ20 boycott, the Queens Museum won't be officially open, but will be hosting a free sign-making workshop for protesters between noon–2pm.

You can also check out free public programs at the Museum of Chinese in America, New Museum, New-York Historical Society and others. Be sure to check out our details on the NYC Women's March and our roundup of things to do this Inauguration weekend.