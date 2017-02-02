These renderings show what the new Javits Center will look like

Plans have been afoot for an expansion of the Javits Center at W 38th Street and Eleventh Avenue for the last few years, and since then, bonds have been issued to cover the $1.55 billion tab for a planned 1.2 million-square-foot addition—which will mean more room for Comic-Con, the New York International Auto Show, Star Trek conventions and other blockbuster events. However, New Yorkers weren’t sure of what they could expect expect for the money until recently, when the New York Convention Center Development Corporation released renderings of the project as part of its decision to choose a partnership between development firm Landlease and Turner Construction as the consortium to design and oversee the new building. The images show a glassy wing consistent with the look of the existing convention center. The new structure combines with the old one to create 500,000 square-foot exhibition hall, along with additional atrium space and state-of-the-art conference rooms. The building will also be capped by a green roof terrace. Once it opens in three to four years, the new and improved Javits Center will be the latest contribution to the Far West Side’s explosive growth.

Courtesy Empire State Development Corporation