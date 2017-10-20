The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri October 20

#MiamiWin: Stoked to see our friend @UpperHandArt's beautiful work displayed right on the facade of Target in Midtown! Go check it out! pic.twitter.com/rK4u14gb31 — Prism Creative Group (@prismcreative_) October 12, 2017

1. A brand-new Target opens in midtown Manhattan today! The grand opening is at 7am, and you can find it at 112 West 34th Street.

2. Cider Week takes over New York starting today. There’s an opening party at Bad Seed Brooklyn Tap Room followed by cider tastings and events.

3. Off-Off Broadway’s Animal Wisdom is now playing at The Bushwick Starr. The cabaret séance is by composer and performer Heather Christian.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.