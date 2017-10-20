  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri October 20

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday October 20 2017, 12:01am

1. A brand-new Target opens in midtown Manhattan today! The grand opening is at 7am, and you can find it at 112 West 34th Street.

2. Cider Week takes over New York starting today. There’s an opening party at Bad Seed Brooklyn Tap Room followed by cider tastings and events.

3. Off-Off Broadway’s Animal Wisdom is now playing at The Bushwick Starr. The cabaret séance is by composer and performer Heather Christian.

