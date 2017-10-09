The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon October 9

1. There’s a massive ramen-eating contest today. It’s held in Jersey City, and proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry.

2. Janelle James is performing for her album release at Knitting Factory today. Her debut comedy album is titled Black and Mild.

3. Find the best macaroni and cheese in New York. The best restaurants with the dish include Delmonico’s, Primal Cut and Chloe.

