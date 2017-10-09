  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon October 9

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday October 9 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Brendalynne F.

1. There’s a massive ramen-eating contest today. It’s held in Jersey City, and proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry.

2. Janelle James is performing for her album release at Knitting Factory today. Her debut comedy album is titled Black and Mild.

3. Find the best macaroni and cheese in New York. The best restaurants with the dish include Delmonico’s, Primal Cut and Chloe.

