The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat September 16

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Saturday September 16 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Clay Williams

1. A festival with all the best food trucks in New York is taking over Governors Island today. The Vendy Awards start at 12:30pm.

2. New York’s Meadows Festival is in full swing this weekend. Citi Field is hosting performances from Future, Jay-Z and more.

3. For Open Garden Day, Brooklyn Queens Land Trust is hosting parties at 18 different gardens. The free festivities start at 10am this morning.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Rebecca Fontana 564 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

