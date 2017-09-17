The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun September 17

1. There’s a Unicorn Carnival at Coney Island today! Head to the Coney Art Walls for the party with insane makeup, fashion and music.

2. The Brooklyn Book Festival is happening today, with authors and readers gathering to discuss literature. The festival continues all week with talks, yoga classes and more.

3. Taste Williamsburg Greenpoint is a massive block party that starts at 1pm at East River State Park. There will be offerings from the borough’s best restaurants, bars and stores for you to peruse.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.