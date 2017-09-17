  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun September 17

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Sunday September 17 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy Greenwood Beach at The Coney Island Walls

1. There’s a Unicorn Carnival at Coney Island today! Head to the Coney Art Walls for the party with insane makeup, fashion and music.

2. The Brooklyn Book Festival is happening today, with authors and readers gathering to discuss literature. The festival continues all week with talks, yoga classes and more.

3. Taste Williamsburg Greenpoint is a massive block party that starts at 1pm at East River State Park. There will be offerings from the borough’s best restaurants, bars and stores for you to peruse.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 564 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

