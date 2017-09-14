  • Blog
An awesome food festival is coming to the East River waterfront this weekend

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday September 14 2017, 6:11pm

Put on your stretchiest pants and get ready for this epic food festival happening near the East River waterfront on Sunday. 

TASTE Williamsburg Greenpoint returns to north Brooklyn for its eighth year to celebrate some of the nabe’s tastiest eateries, drinking dens and breweries. During the block party, guests can sample bites from Cheeseboat, Freehold, Pies ‘n’ Thighs, Nitehawk Cinema and more while sipping Brooklyn Brewery beer and delicious cocktails. And while you’re munching and drinking, there will be live music and other performances to keep you entertained.

 

A $35 ticket gets you four “tastes” and two drinks, but for $25 more you can get eight tastes and four drinks. Snag tickets here, and check out the full lineup here.

How's that for your Sunday brunch plans? 

The event kicks off on Sunday, September 17 from 1–5pm at East River Park (90 Kent Ave).  

