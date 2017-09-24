The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun September 24

1. New York is getting its first-ever bubble tea festival. The celebration is today in Times Square.

2. The ultimate theater flea market is taking over Broadway from 10am to 7pm today. Broadway stars will be selling goods for a good cause on West 44th and 45th Streets.

3. Today, New York’s top bartenders and chefs are throwing a hurricane relief fundraiser party. It kicks off at Battery Park’s Pier A Harbor House at 3pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.