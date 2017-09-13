NYC's top bartenders and chefs are throwing a hurricane relief fundraiser party

In the wake of back-to-back hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the city's cocktail scene has stepped up to lend a hand with the NYC LOVES TX & FL fundraiser, which takes place at Battery Park's Pier A Harbor House on Sunday, September 24.

Organized by a team of industry insiders—journalist Jenny Adams, bartender Lynnette Marrero and Alba Huerta of Houston restaurant Julep—the event gathers some of New York's best bars and restaurants for a day-long celebration of food and drink with all proceeds benefitting the John Besh Foundation.

Besh, the famed Louisiana chef and Food Network favorite, will be on hand as one of the event's guests of honor, serving up signature small bites to go with a range of cocktails (and mocktails) from NYC cocktail institutions Pouring Ribbons, The Raines Law Room and more. In addition to the drinks, guests can bid on everything from cocktail classes with RedFarm/Decoy master mixologist Shawn Chen, rare spirit collections, cocktail crawls and more, while enjoying music from DJ Tomas Delos Reyes, burlesque performances and toasts.

All of the proceeds will go to The John Besh Foundation, which is rebuilding homes and providing meals to those affected by the storms. They've already served more than 20,000 meals to those affected by Hurricane Harvey alone. Cocktails for a cause? We'll drink to that! See below for the full list of bar and restaurants participating.



Basík

BlackTail

Boulton and Watt

Daddy-O

Drexler's

Flagship (Montauk)

Llama Inn

Loverboy

Nitecap

Porchlight

Pouring Ribbons

RedFarm

Suffolk Arms

The Dead Rabbit

The Raines Law Room

NYC LOVES TX & FL Sun 24, 3pm–8pm. Pier A Harbor House (22 Battery Place). $75 General Admission, VIP tickets $125.