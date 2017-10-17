The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue October 17

1. A weeklong jazz festival is happening now in Brooklyn. BRIC Jazzfest is hosting performances by the best drummers, saxists and pianists in the city.

2. The Habitat for Humanity New York City is throwing a party at Capitale tonight. The event celebrates the organization’s work in all five boroughs.

3. Get tickets now to party at the Guggenheim museum for Halloween. It’s staying open late for the Art After Dark party on October 27.

