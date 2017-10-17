  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue October 17

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday October 17 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: David Andrako

1. A weeklong jazz festival is happening now in Brooklyn. BRIC Jazzfest is hosting performances by the best drummers, saxists and pianists in the city.

2. The Habitat for Humanity New York City is throwing a party at Capitale tonight. The event celebrates the organization’s work in all five boroughs.

3. Get tickets now to party at the Guggenheim museum for Halloween. It’s staying open late for the Art After Dark party on October 27.

