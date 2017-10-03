  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue October 3

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday October 3 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue October 3
Photograph: Courtesy The Tantra Institute of New York

1. Tonight’s Tantra Speed Date event combines tantra yoga and speed dating. It starts at 7pm and has partner yoga and games.

2. Tickets for Mean Girls on Broadway go on sale today, because it’s October 3, of course. See the show at August Wilson Theater starting in March.

3. A late-night gaming café has opened on the Lower East Side. The Waypoint Café serves coffee with a side of video games until midnight or later.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 459 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest