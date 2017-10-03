The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue October 3

1. Tonight’s Tantra Speed Date event combines tantra yoga and speed dating. It starts at 7pm and has partner yoga and games.

2. Tickets for Mean Girls on Broadway go on sale today, because it’s October 3, of course. See the show at August Wilson Theater starting in March.

3. A late-night gaming café has opened on the Lower East Side. The Waypoint Café serves coffee with a side of video games until midnight or later.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.