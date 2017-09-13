  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed September 13

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday September 13 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy Photoville

1. Go to a free photography festival under the Brooklyn Bridge today. More than 75 exhibitions will be on display until September 24.

2. A six-day, all-you-can-eat pie extravaganza kicks off at Dominque Ansel Kitchen tonight. On Wednesdays and Thursdays this month, go taste nine different kinds of pie.

3. At Metropolitan Pavilion tonight, you’ll find the Affordable Art Fair. Find works from both local and international artists at every price point.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 430 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

