The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed September 13

1. Go to a free photography festival under the Brooklyn Bridge today. More than 75 exhibitions will be on display until September 24.

2. A six-day, all-you-can-eat pie extravaganza kicks off at Dominque Ansel Kitchen tonight. On Wednesdays and Thursdays this month, go taste nine different kinds of pie.

3. At Metropolitan Pavilion tonight, you’ll find the Affordable Art Fair. Find works from both local and international artists at every price point.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.