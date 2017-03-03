  • Blog
This is your last chance to go to the Winter Village at Bryant Park before it closes for the season

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday March 3 2017, 1:33pm

Photograph: Courtesy Colin Miller

Visiting the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is hands-down one of the best things to do in winter

RECOMMENDED: Bryant Park Winter Village guide 

We love the shops just as much as we enjoy grabbing a bite to eat from all the food vendors such as Meatball Obsession and Chicken'nCone, and who could forget free-admission ice-skating on The Rink? This is why we're so sad to inform you that this is the last weekend you get to enjoy all the perks of Bryant Park's winter wonderland—that is, until next fall, of course!

That's right, you have until end of day Sunday, March 5 to enjoy the park's cold-weather offerings. But don't cry—you have every reason to look forward to Bryant Park's spring and summer entertainment including dance parties, live concerts, free fitness classes and more things to do outside. 

 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

