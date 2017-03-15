  • Blog
This weekend is your last chance to drink in these rooftop igloos

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday March 15 2017, 5:54pm

Photograph: David Fang

Forget flower blossoms and baby animals—the true sign of spring in NYC is outdoor drinking. You can ring in the season with a party at the rooftop igloos at 230 Fifth. On Saturday, March 18, the rooftop bar is hosting a soiree to bid adieu to the PVC igloos and say hello to warm weather. So if you want to go Instagram the glowing orbs with a backdrop of the city skyline, now's your last chance! 

 

The event runs from 8pm to 1am and will have two-for-one drink deals, free appetizers and a DJ for the dance floor. Tickets are $20 and are available here. If you can’t make it to the event, you still have one more week to visit the Hyatt Centric Times Square rooftop bubbles (those are different from rooftop igloos, trust us). 

 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

