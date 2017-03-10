You only have two weeks left to drink in a bubble on this rooftop bar

Just when you thought winter was over, it started snowing in March. Luckily, there are still two more weeks left where you can stay cozy in heated bubbles on the rooftop of Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square. You can order food and drinks directly to the bubble, so even if we do get hit with another surprise springtime snowstorm, you can stay warm and dry while still admiring views of Manhattan and the Chrysler Building.

On Friday March 24, the last bubble will be taken down to make room for the rooftop bar’s springtime decorations. There will also be a new spring food and cocktail menu arriving in April, which are sure to make it one of the best outdoor drinking spots this season. Can it stop snowing now, please?