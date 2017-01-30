  • Blog
Tickets are now on sale for New York’s upcoming Brunch Festival

By Alyson Penn Posted: Monday January 30 2017, 1:41pm

Photograph: Moises de Pena
Chalk Point Kitchen

Unless you've spent every Sunday afternoon ever hiding under a rock, you know that brunch is a big deal in NYC, and a new festival at Grand Prospect Hall is taking it to a whole other level. BrunchCon is the stuff of millennial dreams, with sweet and savory goods served from more than 50 vendors across the city, as well as an open mimosa bar and a hangover lounge for those that just can't.

And now, tickets are officially on sale for the March 26th event. Be prepared to shell out for $55 general admission ($60 starting February 16th) or $90 for VIP ($95 starting February 16th) that includes early entry and an extra hour of unlimited mimosas. 

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 17 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

