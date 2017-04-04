  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Tickets are now on sale for this summer’s Jazz Age Lawn Party

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday April 4 2017, 1:33pm

Tickets are now on sale for this summer’s Jazz Age Lawn Party
Photograph: Luciana Golcman
Jazz Age Lawn Party

It seems that the closer we get to the 2020s, the more enamored we become of the 1920s. Or maybe it's the fabulous clothes? Regardless of the reason, this year's Jazz Age Lawn Party—those magical two weekends when Governors Island transforms into old-school East Egg—is going to be lit. 

This year's fest goes down on the weekends of June 10-11 and August 26–27. As expected, the bash will pack the grasses with as many old-timey delights of the age as possible—humongous gramophones, ’20s motorcars, vintage portrait stations, pie-eating and Peabody dancing competitions. Expect high-swingin' performances from creator Michael Arenella and His Dreamland Orchestra, along with Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society, Queen Esther and more. 

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $45, so jump on them before they go up. You can also opt in for more pre-recession luxury with options like the Jazz Baby ($120), which includes three cocktails; Bonnie & Clyde ($325), which includes a picnic blanket, two full meals and more goodies; and the Sheik of Araby tent ($5,000), which provides you and 14 guests with a private tent and full food and drink service all day. 

What are you waiting for? Get to steppin'! 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 188 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @comicbooklad_.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest