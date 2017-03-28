Tickets to this year's Tribeca Film Festival are now on sale

Start your moviegoing engines: This year's Tribeca Film Festival is now open for business. Even though the festival doesn't get underway until April 19, individual tickets are, as of this morning, on sale at the fest's website. What to buy? In the days ahead, we'll have our 10 can't-miss picks for this year's edition. But for the moment, here are a few suggestions: Godfather fanatics won't want to skip the closing night's double feature of the first two movies, followed by a Q&A with director Francis Ford Coppola and his legendary cast. Or get tickets for the exuberant new documentary Dare to Be Different (about Long Island's legendary early-'80s radio station WLIR), and you'll be treated to a post-screening performance by—we kid you not—A Flock of Seagulls, the Alarm and the English Beat. Start exploring!
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ