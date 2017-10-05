Time travel to Coney Island in the 1950s in the trailer for Woody Allen’s latest film

It is a season for Kate Winslet. But then, every season is a season for Kate Winslet. The Little Children and Titanic powerhouse will play some sort of blue goddess in the four upcoming Avatar sequels, running from 2020 through 2025. And this year, she'll be Woody Allen's latest muse in Wonder Wheel, premiering next week at the New York Film Festival and opening in theaters on December 1.

In the new drama, Winslet plays a waitress in 1950s Coney Island, married to a carousel operator (Jim Belushi), who embarks on a romance with a babe lifeguard (Justin Timberlake). There seems to be some mob drama involving Juno Temple as well, and, knowing Allen, we can expect some sudden and unsentimental deaths.

Though Allen's movies have been hit-or-miss over the past few years—for every Blue Jasmine and Vicky Christina Barcelona, we had to sit through a To Rome With Love—this one could be promising. It's certain that Lady Kate will obliterate it. As for JT, we'll have to see if he can do more with his acting career in 2017 than just Trolls. Allen is already filming his next movie, starring Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez.