Tina Fey is handing out cheese fries in NYC for Mean Girls Day right now

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday October 3 2017, 12:46pm

It’s October 3, and we already covered everything you need to know about getting tickets to Mean Girls on Broadway. But we didn’t know that Tina Fey herself would be handing out free cheese fries!

Tickets for the show went on sale at 10am this morning, and from now until 4:30pm, there will be hot pink food trucks serving free cheese fries throughout the city. We’re not sure how long Fey, who wrote both the movie and upcoming musical, will stick around, so you should probably head over right about now. Just please don't tell her to stop pushing her fries on you. 

The truck is parked outside the August Wilson Theatre unitil 1pm, then it heads to 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues from 1:30 to 3pm and on to Union Square West between 16th and 17th Streets from 3:30 to 4:30pm. So fetch.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 461 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

