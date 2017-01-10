Today only, get a gold caviar pizza for just $20

Remember that $2,000 gold-and-caviar pizza at Industry Kitchen in FiDi? Good news—you can now get a similarly ritzy pie for only $20 at Ribalta in Greenwich Village.
Chef Pasquale Cozzolino tricks out his version, called Oro Nero, with buffalo mozzarella, caviar, a runny egg, white-truffle gold dust and winter black truffles. The specialty pie is only available today, so get it while it's cheap.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest