Travis Scott is playing a Halloween show in the Bronx

One potential path for the Saturday before Halloween has you raving in Brooklyn with Fatboy Slim. Here's another: Rapper Travis Scott headlines a party in the Bronx at the New York Expo Center (1108 Oakpoint Ave), where he joins a bill with designer/Kanye collaborator Virgil Abloh. There's no telling just how many times Scott will play his ubiquitous hit "Goosebumps." His current record for consecutive live performances is something like 14, but if there ever was a time to beat that, it'd be here. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 28 at 10am.