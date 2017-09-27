  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Travis Scott is playing a Halloween show in the Bronx

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Wednesday September 27 2017, 3:50pm

Travis Scott is playing a Halloween show in the Bronx
Photograph: courtesy Epic Records
Travis Scott

One potential path for the Saturday before Halloween has you raving in Brooklyn with Fatboy Slim. Here's another: Rapper Travis Scott headlines a party in the Bronx at the New York Expo Center (1108 Oakpoint Ave), where he joins a bill with designer/Kanye collaborator Virgil Abloh. There's no telling just how many times Scott will play his ubiquitous hit "Goosebumps." His current record for consecutive live performances is something like 14, but if there ever was a time to beat that, it'd be here. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 28 at 10am.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Andrew Frisicano 196 Posts

Andrew is the Music editor at Time Out New York. Catch him at your local music venue, taqueria or cineplex. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewfrisicano.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest