Union Square Greenmarket just made produce-shopping way more fun by adding booze

By Christina Izzo Posted: Tuesday April 11 2017, 12:14pm

Photo by Michael Kirby From 16th to 17th Streets, between Union Square East & West

Braving the springtime hordes at the Union Square Greenmarket just got a lot easier to deal with, thanks to alcohol.

The famed market is debuting a year-round Beer and Spirits of New York stand. Every Saturday, the greenmarket will spotlight a licensed New York State farm brewery or distillery, offering tastings as well as take-home bottles and growlers. 

Check out which breweries and distilleries will be at the market each weekend: 

