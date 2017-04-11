Union Square Greenmarket just made produce-shopping way more fun by adding booze

Braving the springtime hordes at the Union Square Greenmarket just got a lot easier to deal with, thanks to alcohol.
The famed market is debuting a year-round Beer and Spirits of New York stand. Every Saturday, the greenmarket will spotlight a licensed New York State farm brewery or distillery, offering tastings as well as take-home bottles and growlers.
Check out which breweries and distilleries will be at the market each weekend:
