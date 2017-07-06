Vintage buses will be rolling onto Governors Island this weekend

The New York Transit Museum is taking the bus to Governors Island this weekend. Four, to be exact.

The museum, in partnership with the Department of Buses, is bringing four vintage buses to Governors Island on Saturday for a Vintage Bus Bash. Visitors will be able to step back in time and board the throwback vehicles for free from 11am until 4pm.

On hand will be Bus 9098 from 1958, which was the first bus in New York equipped with sliding windows. Also making the trip will be Bus 100 from 1959, the first to introduce the “Fishbowl” style to NYC, Bus 5257 from 1971, one of 350 “New Look” buses from the NYC Transit fleet and Bus 3100 from 1956, the first air-conditioned transit bus to operate in New York.

None, unfortunately, have free wi-fi or charging ports.