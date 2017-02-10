Watch free movies under palm trees at Brookfield Place's indoor atrium

A movie theater is a fine place to be when the weather's this obnoxiously cold—we can dream of summer months, when sultry rooftop screenings pile up in abundance. But what if you want a middle ground, like immediately? Head to Battery Park City's Brookfield Place (230 Vesey St), where the series "Pictures Under the Palms" begins February 28. In the Winter Garden's enclosed atrium (and under palm trees), you can watch the following crowd-pleasing hits: Guardians of the Galaxy (Feb 28), Midnight in Paris (Mar 1), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Mar 8) and an audience-selected title on March 15. Admission is free, as is the popcorn, supplied by the venue. All films start at 7pm, leaving you plenty of time to consider the mall's extensive dining options, but ultimately end up at Parm, because its eggplant parmigiana is so dependably awesome.
