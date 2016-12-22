  • Blog
Watch SNL completely change sets in two minutes

By Christina Izzo Posted: Thursday December 22 2016, 1:53pm

Seeing the backstage hustle and bustle of Saturday Night Live firsthand is a New Yorker's dream—and will likely remain a dream for most, given the herculean task of scoring tickets from the lottery.

But NBC recently released a little behind-the-scenes peek at the break-neck set change between the cold open and the opening monologue from last Saturday's episode. Try not to sweat as the seasoned crew rushes to tear down set walls as producers count down to the very last second.

