Watch these Edward Hopper paintings come to life with stunning animation

Just like the portraits at Hogwarts, these Edward Hopper paintings have come to life.

For part of a new Orbitz campaign, animation has been added to bring light, movement and steam from coffee cups in the new project. If you’re too lazy to go visit the city’s top art museums, you can now check out nine of the artist’s best paintings, some of which can’t be found in NYC.

They include “Chop Suey,” which currently hangs in a private gallery, and “House By the Railroad,” which you can go see IRL at MoMA. You can also see even more of Hopper’s best works at the Whitney Museum of American Art here in NYC.