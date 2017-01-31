Watch this year’s Super Bowl on the big screen at Nitehawk

Getting stoked for Super Bowl LI? (This Long Island boy sees "LI" and thinks something completely different than the Roman number 51.) Here's good news if you want to watch the game on a gigantic screen bigger than your own.

RECOMMENDED: Complete Super Bowl in NYC guide

Nitehawk Cinema will be hosting a viewing party this Sunday. Beginning at 6:30pm, the festivities will include table-side food and drink service, homemade hot wings and two rival beers of your choice: Sweetwater IPA for Atlanta Falcons fans or Sam Adams Boston Lager for partisans of the New England Patriots. The main event will screen at deafening volume, in crystal clarity, in its entirety, including all the expensive commercials. Puppy Bowlers can watch that alternate showdown in the lobby, along with the Halftime Kitty Show. A mere $30 secures your seat and a food-and-beverage voucher. As for who's going to win? Don't bet against Brady: Pats by 20.