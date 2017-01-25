  • Blog
We got a sneak peek at the Taco Bell speakeasy handing out free Naked Chicken Chalupas

By Wei Shi Posted: Wednesday January 25 2017, 5:08pm

Photograph: Wei Shi

Yeah, okay. New York may be better known for its fine-dining restaurants, but sometimes you just need a chalupa with a shell that’s been replaced with fried chicken to hit that sweet spot.

Taco Bell has opened a two-night only speakeasy and tonight’s the last night. You walk through a fridge door and trays of their new Naked Chicken Chalupas along with free specialty cocktails (jalapeño margarita, Napaloma, and a grapefruit Moscow Mule) keep coming. Before they opened for their last night, we snuck over to see what the hubbub was about. Listen, I may be a basic bitch for saying this but the avocado ranch on those crispy chicken wrapped chalupas basically combined two things I love. The spicy chicken shell is made with all-white meat and is antibiotic free so you can feel better about this guilty pleasure.

They’re booked full with 500 fast-food lovers both nights so if you didn’t snag a reservation, you’ll have to settle with checking out the photos below.

 

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

 

 

 

 

 

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

 

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

 

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

 

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

 

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

 

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

 

 

 

 

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

 

Taco Bell Speakeasy

Photograph: Wei Shi

 

Staff writer
By Wei Shi 1 Post

Wei is the Senior Managing Digital Producer at Time Out North America. If she could marry a burrito, she would. Follow her on Twitter at @WeiNeverSleeps.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

