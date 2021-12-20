Discreetly set in a walk-up apartment building on the border of Nomad and Murray Hill, Atomix started wowing crowds when it first opened in 2018 and it’s still a difficult reservation to land. Each modern Korean menu item is detailed on a series of cards you collect throughout the $270-per-person 10-course tasting. Perusing the descriptions at the intimate chef’s counter feels like you’re being debriefed on classified intelligence which, in a way, we suppose you are.
In New York City, tabs at our top fine dining destinations can easily meet and exceed the cost of plane tickets to Paris, the latest iPhone or a Schott jacket. In this moneyed town, however, there are plenty of people for whom the best of the best is just their weeknight go-to. It’s kind of bonkers!
For the rest of us, however, those for whom only the most special of occasions merit a sky-high price tag, there is no margin for error. The food, drinks and experience at these rarified destinations must exceed our plebeian expectations and launch us, if even for a moment, into a truly decadent dimension. And these fine dining restaurants, these bastions of gold cards, trust funds and expense accounts do just that.
Whether you’ve recently uncovered a dusty old stock certificate in your eccentric aunt’s attic, sold an NFT or charmed the right Shark Tank shark, these are NYC’s best fine dining destinations where you should start spending your riches.
