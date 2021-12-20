Whether you’re splurging for a special occasion or it's just another night of opulence, these are NYC’s best fine dining destinations.

In New York City, tabs at our top fine dining destinations can easily meet and exceed the cost of plane tickets to Paris, the latest iPhone or a Schott jacket. In this moneyed town, however, there are plenty of people for whom the best of the best is just their weeknight go-to. It’s kind of bonkers!

For the rest of us, however, those for whom only the most special of occasions merit a sky-high price tag, there is no margin for error. The food, drinks and experience at these rarified destinations must exceed our plebeian expectations and launch us, if even for a moment, into a truly decadent dimension. And these fine dining restaurants, these bastions of gold cards, trust funds and expense accounts do just that.

Whether you’ve recently uncovered a dusty old stock certificate in your eccentric aunt’s attic, sold an NFT or charmed the right Shark Tank shark, these are NYC’s best fine dining destinations where you should start spending your riches.

