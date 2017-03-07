Where to celebrate Purim in NYC

Every spring, Jews are called to party. This weekend, members of the tribe and their buddies celebrate the biblical story of Purim, when Queen Esther and her uncle Mordecai saved the Jewish people of ancient Persia from mass extermination at the hands of the despotic Haman. Tradition dictates that to observe the holiday, we hide our identities in costume, drink like there’s no tomorrow and eat as many flavors of stuffed hamantaschen pastries as we can. If you’re up for the task, head out to our picks for the best Purim events this Spring.

The Purim Ball

Artist collective Isramerica hosts this packed party at Highline Ballroom, where more than 800 revelers are expected to get wild to jams by DJ Louie Mole. Look out for outrageous acts by LED-winged belly dancers and a live construction of a 3-D installation by artist Adam Thompson.

Highline Ballroom, Thursday at 8pm; $25–$35, at the door $40. Get tickets.



Purim: Night of a Thousand Faces

Masquerade-based debauchery is pretty much House of Yes’s specialty, so bring your wildest look for this costume-mandatory rager. Expect plenty of go-go dancing, body painting and aerial naughtiness into the night.

House of Yes, Friday 10pm–4am; $15–$25, before 11pm free. Get tickets.

Burning Purim Man

Analog BKNY embraces the joyous delirium of the West Coast desert festival at this insane night featuring DJs Juda and Matt Dubb, a red-carpet entrance and getups that leave nothing to the imagination.

Analog BKNY, Saturday 10:30pm–4am; $40, at the door $50. Get tickets.

Semitic AF: A Whole New Megillah Purim Party

Artist Ali Shrago-Spechler and composer Julie Hill host this interpretive night of songs, storytelling and interactive art based on the tale of Purim but reenvisioned in 2017 with Muslim protagonists. It’s certainly not your mom’s service.

Space Heater Gallery, Saturday 6–9pm; free. Learn more.

The 10th Annual LGBTQ Community Purim Ball

This benefit for the Jewish Queer Youth support network packs an open bar, mountains of hamantaschen and diva pop ballads from drag DJ Mad Madame M. Hear traditional and egalitarian readings of the Megillah (or “scroll”) of Esther, then get ready to party for hours.

JCC Manhattan, Saturday 7:30pm–1am; $25, at the door $35. Get tickets.