Will & Grace is back for a 10-episode revival

Your favorite New York foursome is back—Will, Grace, Karen and Jack are making a much-welcome return to NBC with a 10-episode revival of Will & Grace, as announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour today.



Rumors of a revival of the Emmy-winning series—which aired from 1998 to 2006—have been swirling for months, bolstered by the surprise, online-only reunion that Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally took part in last September to support Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Along with the principal cast, the show welcomes back O.G. behind-the-scenes staffers, including original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, who will act as showrunners and executive producers on the revival, as well as prolific director James Burrows, who was honored with a two-hour NBC special last year featuring the W&G cast as well as actors from Friends and Cheers.

The revival is set to air during the 2017-2018 TV season, so keep a look out. But in the meantime, what other old shows can we will back into existence? We've already got Will & Grace, Gilmore Girls, Twin Peaks—Seinfeld reunion, anyone?