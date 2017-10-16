You can get a personalized subway countdown clock for your apartment

If you’ve been itching to add a touch of the MTA to your peaceful home, you’re in luck! Bushwick company NYC Train Sign is selling personalized subway countdown clocks that you can display in your own apartment.

The signs are handmade and feature information from the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, B, C, D, F, G, L, M, N, Q, R or W lines. They pull real-time information on arrivals, departures and delays from the MTA—but all profits go to the local business, don't worry. The signs start at $159, and prices depend on the size of the sign and number of lines you want displayed. Add-ons include personalized messages and weather reports, and the signs come in wood and metal frames.

The company is also working on a transportation app that accurately reports train times (for once), so you can have information on your line’s delays with you at all times. Lucky you!

Photograph: Sara Edwards

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.