You can get into some of NYC's best museums for free on Saturday

Fortunately for us, New York is cultured AF. Gothamites have ample access to some of the most incredible museums and historic attractions in the world, many of which offer inexpensive tickets or free admission days. But you should definitely take the opportunity to view one of the city’s current exhibitions (or a spot you have yet to discover) during Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day Live!.

Get free entry into one of the excellent institutions participating this year, including New York City Fire Museum, Museum of Chinese in America, Staten Island Museum and more for a full day on Saturday, September 23. All you have to do is download your comped ticket online (smithsonianmag.com). Our suggestions? Spend the day in beautiful Pelham Bay Park and visit Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum and Carriage House; take advantage of your access to the mansion’s breathtaking garden, and ride a trolley. Or get creatively inspired on a guided tour at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, which showcases unique pieces and contemporary designs that span more than 13 centuries.