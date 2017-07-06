You can go to a trippy immersive music festival in a mansion this weekend

In a summer stacked with music festivals, only the most bizarre can emerge victorious.

This weekend, enter You Are So Lucky, a high-concept, immersive weekend party held at Alder Manor in Yonkers, a 72-room gothic mansion on 33 acres of gardens and meadows. The Sleep No More-scale rager, which combines "music, performance and spectacle," comes from producers William Etundi Jr. and Kevin Balktick and will be assembled in collaboration with House of Yes, The Box, Shanghai Mermaid, the Get Down, Ecstatic Dance, The Night Circus and more. You can expect plenty of acrobats, magicians, erotic dancers and pyro pros emerging out of secret rooms to escort you down mysterious hallways.

As for music, the lineup includes Bob Moses, Wolf + Lamb, Chaim, Miss Melera, Dramián, The Sorry Entertainer, Concret, El Mundo, Carrot Green, KMLN, Pony, Sweet Meg & the Wayfarers, Experiment.Tal, 2Melo, Tasha Blank, Joro Boro, Liason and the Vintage DJ.

Though the decadent festival goes down Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9, only tickets for Saturday remain. You can purchase the $88 ticket, which gets you in to the 3pm–3am bash, or opt in for the $188 premium option, which hooks you up with a private show from the Box called "Pretty Box," among other perks.

If you're stumped on how to make it to the manor, the site insists that ticket buyers will receive logistical assistance. Of course, the site also says that it's just an eight-minute helicopter ride from Manhattan to the manor, so be sure to consult with Google Maps before boarding any private jets.