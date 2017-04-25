  • Blog
You can now book luxury hotel rooms in New York by the minute

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday April 25 2017, 4:12pm

Photograph: Courtesy Andres Perea-Garzon
The Pierre

A new app launched in NYC this week that allows you to book luxury hotel rooms for just a New York minute.

The service, called Recharge, is currently working with 16 hotels in the NYC area including The Pierre, W New York, The Knickerbocker and 1 Hotel Central Park. It already has partnerships with 15 hotel properties in San Francisco. 

But what, you're probably thinking, could you possibly do in a luxury hotel room that you’re only occupying for a few hours? In the press release announcing their launch, a few possible situations are mentioned, including “on-the-go families” and “local commuters” as well as “red-eye fliers” and “business” “travelers.” Wow, those all sound like really great reasons.

There’s no minimum stay required for a guest using Recharge to book a room, though some have a minimum amount you need to spend. The average guest stay is approximately two hours. Rooms start at $.83/minute (plus 14.75 percent lodging tax) and can be as high as $2/min depending on the hotel and how much you’re trying to impress someone. And by “someone” we of course mean your on-the-go family. 

For the full list of properties that are now renting rooms through the new service, visit Recharge.co or download the app at Recharge.co/app.

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1064 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

