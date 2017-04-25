You can now book luxury hotel rooms in New York by the minute

A new app launched in NYC this week that allows you to book luxury hotel rooms for just a New York minute.

The service, called Recharge, is currently working with 16 hotels in the NYC area including The Pierre, W New York, The Knickerbocker and 1 Hotel Central Park. It already has partnerships with 15 hotel properties in San Francisco.

But what, you're probably thinking, could you possibly do in a luxury hotel room that you’re only occupying for a few hours? In the press release announcing their launch, a few possible situations are mentioned, including “on-the-go families” and “local commuters” as well as “red-eye fliers” and “business” “travelers.” Wow, those all sound like really great reasons.

There’s no minimum stay required for a guest using Recharge to book a room, though some have a minimum amount you need to spend. The average guest stay is approximately two hours. Rooms start at $.83/minute (plus 14.75 percent lodging tax) and can be as high as $2/min depending on the hotel and how much you’re trying to impress someone. And by “someone” we of course mean your on-the-go family.

For the full list of properties that are now renting rooms through the new service, visit Recharge.co or download the app at Recharge.co/app.