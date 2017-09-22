You can now reserve spots to go “glamping” in the Rockaways

A new site in the Rockaways is now open for anyone who like the idea of camping but also isn’t that interested in leaving the city thank you very much.

“Camp Rockaway” is located at Fort Tilden and offers three different types of experiences depending on how much nature you can tolerate. The “Wall Tents” offers a luxury glamping option for those looking to pretty much be in their apartment except at the beach. The tents include a raised Casper mattress, Brooklinen sheets, cell phone charging stations, side tables, lights and even a deck with Adirondack chairs. In addition to that, the camp offers “Herder Tents,” which are a more traditional rustic option, and “Bring Your Own Tent” sites, the steerage class of glamping.

Reservations are now open to reserve a spot at the campsite, which is a short walk from the beach. Considering we’re currently still in the midst of an endless summer, you might want to book a spot soon to enjoy the warm weather.