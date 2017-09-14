You can still sign up for the Feast of San Gennaro’s cannoli-eating contest

Want to win some cash monies? All you have to do is fill your belly with cannoli. Like, a lot of them.

The 91st annual Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy starts today, and with it comes an 11-day schedule of events and activities for all ages. Oh, and we must not forget the mouthwatering Italian food and dessert!

Speaking of the latter, one of the most popular attractions during the outdoor street festival is the grand Cannoli Eating Contest that goes down on Friday, September 16.

Last year was the first time amateurs could enter the eating competition, and this go-around is no different. We spoke to one of the festival organizers and they mentioned you can still sign up as a contestant. If you're interested, just call 646-858-8752.

Want to know what you'll win? At last year's event, the top pastry-eating champion won $250 and the runner-up took home $100. (The prize money this year is TBD at the moment.) But we think getting to stuff your face with as many free cannoli as you can stomach is the real prize. Spectators can watch the cream-filled madness by the stage at the corner of Grand and Mott Streets at 2pm on Friday.