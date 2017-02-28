  • Blog
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

You could design a giant new billboard coming to the Queens waterfront

By Howard Halle Posted: Tuesday February 28 2017, 5:12pm

You could design a giant new billboard coming to the Queens waterfront

Ever wanted to create an landmark to compete with the iconic Pepsi Cola sign in Long Island City? Dream on, but you can still maybe make your mark along the East River, courtesy Socrates Sculpture Park.

The LIC institution is known for it’s many public art installations and events that take advantage of the stunning view of midtown Manhattan, and this year, they’re sponsoring an open call to all artists to come up with a proposal for its Broadway Billboard series, in which an artwork is commissioned to grace the Vernon Avenue entrance to the park. The program, which has featured 30 artists since its inception in 1999, is usually a curated affair, but organizers are going open source this year to find a project based on the themes of citizenship, collectivism, identity and democratic freedoms; fittingly enough, it opens July 4.

Rules for submission are simple: You provide a CV, a brief description or artist statement and a rendering of your idea, which must be proportional to a 10’ x 28’ billboard. Send in your proposal to democracy@socratessculpturepark.org by 11:59pm on April 15 (tax day!). In case you’re wondering what other sorts of projects have previously been part of the Broadway Billboard series, we offer a few examples here.

 

Chitra Ganesh, Her Nuclear Waters, 2013
Courtesy Socrates Sculpture Park

 

 

 

 

 

Kate Gilmore, Wall Bearer, 2014
Courtesy Socrates Sculpture Park

 

 

 

Meschac Gaba, Citoyen du Monde, 2014
Courtesy Socrates Sculpture Park

 

 

 

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Howard Halle 242 Posts

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest