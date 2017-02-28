You could design a giant new billboard coming to the Queens waterfront

Ever wanted to create an landmark to compete with the iconic Pepsi Cola sign in Long Island City? Dream on, but you can still maybe make your mark along the East River, courtesy Socrates Sculpture Park.

The LIC institution is known for it’s many public art installations and events that take advantage of the stunning view of midtown Manhattan, and this year, they’re sponsoring an open call to all artists to come up with a proposal for its Broadway Billboard series, in which an artwork is commissioned to grace the Vernon Avenue entrance to the park. The program, which has featured 30 artists since its inception in 1999, is usually a curated affair, but organizers are going open source this year to find a project based on the themes of citizenship, collectivism, identity and democratic freedoms; fittingly enough, it opens July 4.

Rules for submission are simple: You provide a CV, a brief description or artist statement and a rendering of your idea, which must be proportional to a 10’ x 28’ billboard. Send in your proposal to democracy@socratessculpturepark.org by 11:59pm on April 15 (tax day!). In case you’re wondering what other sorts of projects have previously been part of the Broadway Billboard series, we offer a few examples here.

Courtesy Socrates Sculpture Park

Courtesy Socrates Sculpture Park