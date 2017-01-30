You’ll soon be able to get Naples’ most-famous pizza in NYC

A photo posted by Gino Sorbillo (@sorbillo) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Naples is the mecca for pizza fanatics—born as a peasant food around the 18th century, the wood-fired round has since become a cultural and international icon, boosted by the lore of Queen Margherita of Savoy giving the pie her royal approval in 1889. (The margherita pizza is thought to be named after her.) Neapolitan pizza is so beloved, in fact, that its recipe is strictly regulated by law, from the flour in the dough (type 0, 00 or a mix of both) to the cheese on top (fresh mozzarella, natch).

Now, a taste of real-deal Neapolitan pizza is coming to New York courtesy world-class pizzaiolo Gino Sorbillo, behind the famed La Pizzeria Sorbillo on Naples's Via dei Tribunali. Word has it that Sorbillo will soon sling his incredibly light, puff-crusted pizzas at 334 Bowery in the Lower East Side. That space is no stranger to pizza operations—it was formerly home to Forcella and SRO. Stay tuned for more details.