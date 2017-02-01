Your last chance to visit the Pony Bar on the West Side is this Sunday

Still looking for a way to spend Super Bowl Sunday? Why not bid goodbye to a beloved Hell’s Kitchen staple: The Pony Bar.

The Pony Bar, an eight-year-old native bar in Hell’s Kitchen, was one of the first to bring the craft beer trend to the area, with a focus on American small-batch breweries. Now, it is closing the doors to its West Side location…but the space will remain in operation under co-owner Dan McLaughlin. Following a series of renovations, it will re-open as Hellcat Annie’s Tap Room, named in tribute to McLaughlin’s mother, who ran a bar in Hell’s Kitchen in its pre-gentrification days.

Hellcat Annie’s will have many of the trademarks fans have come to associate with The Pony Bar (including, yes, lots of craft beers on tap!) but will also include an expanded cocktail and happy hour menu, as well as some updates to the famous pub grub offerings.

The Upper East Side Pony Bar location will still remain open, and is easier to get to than ever thanks to the opening of the Second Avenue subway.