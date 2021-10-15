Schtick a Pole in It
You won't believe how seamlessly good comedy can work with pole dancing. While stellar stand-ups deliver sets, pro dancers give the crowd something stare at. Think of it as a full-brain experience. This edition is all about the disco music. Comics Dan Goodman and Joanna Ross will welcome talented pole dancers and comedians from across NYC.
|Drom
|dromnyc.com
|212-777-1157
85 Ave A
New York
10009
|between 5th and 6th Sts
|Subway: F to Lower East Side–Second Ave, 6 to Astor Pl
|Starting at $35
Drom Starting at $35
Drom Starting at $35