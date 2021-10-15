Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Schtick a Pole in It

Schtick a Pole in It

Comedy, Stand-up Drom , East Village Friday October 22 2021 - Saturday October 23 2021
Schtick a pole in it
Photograph: courtesy Schtick a Pole in It
Buy tickets

Time Out says

You won't believe how seamlessly good comedy can work with pole dancing. While stellar stand-ups deliver sets, pro dancers give the crowd something stare at. Think of it as a full-brain experience. This edition is all about the disco music. Comics Dan Goodman and Joanna Ross will welcome talented pole dancers and comedians from across NYC.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Drom
Venue website: dromnyc.com
Venue phone: 212-777-1157
Address: 85 Ave A
New York
10009
Cross street: between 5th and 6th Sts
Transport: Subway: F to Lower East Side–Second Ave, 6 to Astor Pl
Price: Starting at $35

Dates And Times
You may also like