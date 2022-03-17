You don't have to pay anything to get a good laugh in NYC.

Everything costs a whole lot these days in NYC, but thankfully, there are some things money can't buy like a good old belly laugh. Usually, we have to shell out cash to take in a comedy show, but NYC has a fair share of great stand-up comedy shows that cost nothing to attend.

Going to the best comedy clubs in NYC is fun because you'll see big names and enjoy some of the best comedy you'll ever hear, but there are smaller venues that host free stand-up, where up-and-coming comics work out their jokes. It's places like these that you could hear the next Amy Poehler, Jim Gaffigan or Trixie Mattel.

Below, we've rounded up the best free stand-up comedy shows in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Our guide to comedy in NYC