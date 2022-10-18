New York
Timeout

Black Lagoon at Our Wicked Lady
Photograph: Courtesy of Black Lagoon

Five frightful Halloween cocktails to sip in NYC this spooky season

Sip and scare if you dare!

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
If costume-clad kiddos live to indulge in all manner of mini-candy on Halloween, the adult equivalent is often booze. New York City has plenty of bars dedicated to spooky season, purportedly haunted drinking destinations, and even some spots simply offering a Halloween-themed tipple in honor of October 31. Here’s where to scare up a sip from now until those fun-sized sweets get discounted. 

RECOMMENDED: A guide to Halloween in NYC

NYC Halloween Cocktails

The Magic Potion Margarita at Loreley Beer Garden
Photograph: Courtesy of Loreley Beer Garden

The Magic Potion Margarita at Loreley Beer Garden

  • Restaurants
  • Austrian
  • Lower East Side

Lorely really commits to the bit with its “Haunted Beer Garden” transformation this time of year. In addition to its dedicated seasonal decor, you can sip beer tapped from real pumpkin kegs and get witchy with the Magic Potion Margarita. You’ll combine butterfly pea flower infused tequila, triple sec, lemon and lime (presented in two “potion bottle” vessels) to create its purple hue and evoke a cloak of smoke like a real queen of Halloween. 

The Dracula’s Kiss at Ras Plant Based

  • Restaurants
  • Crown Heights

This excellent plant-based Ethiopian restaurant is celebrating “A Nightmare at Ras” until November 6 with a quartet of dreamy Halloween-y drinks. Its Dracula’s Kiss is most seductive, made with a blend of raspberry, rosemary, lemon and bourbon for a little bite. 

Read more
