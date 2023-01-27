1. The designer pad for two in Rockaway Beach
If you're looking for a designer-come-bohemian Airbnb for your trip to the Rockaways, this is the one. Ideal for couples looking for a weekend retreat, this modern pad combines luxury, comfort, and style in the best way possible. The decor is all nude tones and washed woods, while the bed is claimed to be the 'most comfortable bed ever'! Relax in the backyard, take an outdoor shower – if that's your vibe – or simply sit back, relax and breathe in that fresh sea air. Your vacation starts now.