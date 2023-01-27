New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rockaway Airbnbs, Boat House, Time Out New York
Courtesy: Airbnb

Six amazing Airbnbs in the Rockaways

Looking for a weekend escape from big city life? Check out these awesome Airbnbs in the Rockaways

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Advertising

The Rockaway Peninsula, otherwise known as the Rockaways, is a stunning peninsula just south of Queens. A welcome retreat for both locals and travelers, the Rockaways have become a popular destination for a weekend getaway from NYC – and we couldn't agree more.

And, we know too well that after a long day of soaking up the sun and hanging out at the beach, the last thing anyone wants to do is get back on the subway and take a long commute home. So, the next time you’re heading out to the Rockaways to make the most of a weekend away from the city, consider booking one of these amazing Airbnbs and turn that beach day trip into a full-fledged staycation

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Rockaway Beach in NY
RECOMMENDED: The best beaches in NYC
RECOMMENDED: The best things to do outside in New York

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best Airbnbs in the Rockaways

The designer pad for two in Rockaway Beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. The designer pad for two in Rockaway Beach

If you're looking for a designer-come-bohemian Airbnb for your trip to the Rockaways, this is the one. Ideal for couples looking for a weekend retreat, this modern pad combines luxury, comfort, and style in the best way possible. The decor is all nude tones and washed woods, while the bed is claimed to be the 'most comfortable bed ever'! Relax in the backyard, take an outdoor shower – if that's your vibe – or simply sit back, relax and breathe in that fresh sea air. Your vacation starts now. 

Book now
The surf house with a tiki bar in Rockaway Beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. The surf house with a tiki bar in Rockaway Beach

This is the family vacation Airbnb to rent in the Rockaways. Located in the heart of Rockaway Beach, this five-bedroom home truly has it all. Across the five bedrooms are eight beds – perfect for last-minute sleepovers – and two spacious bathrooms to fight over in the mornings. The property is an easy two-minute walk from all local dining, storefronts, and nightlife – in case you need a night off from the kids. In the house, there's a huge yard complete with a hammock, picnic table, mini bar and a BBQ for grilling up some burgers for your outdoor dinner plans. All that's left to do is pack up for a day at the beach – just don't forget the sunscreen. 

Book now
Advertising
The restored bungalow of Rockaway Beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The restored bungalow of Rockaway Beach

This stylish bungalow Airbnb can fit four guests across two bedrooms. From the moment you walk in, you're greeted with warmth and a light reminder that you're in the United States – judging by the giant American flag they have styled in the living space. With double-height ceilings and tons of windows, you definitely won’t feel cut off from the warm weather and laid-back beach vibes. You'll also have access to the entire bungalow and there’s also a front deck area to sip something cold on. Cheers to that.

Book now
The Ziggy Stardust boathouse in Jamaica Bay
Courtesy: Airbnb

4. The Ziggy Stardust boathouse in Jamaica Bay

This stunning redesigned 80s houseboat is just a quick walk from some of the best surf beaches in the Rockaways. It’s a bit pricey, but it can accommodate up to eight people – and the interior is absolutely gorgeous. From the double-height ceilings to the modern renovations incorporating its old charm, this Airbnb is one to remember. Whether surfing or fishing's your game, enjoy the opportunity to do this at a moment's notice. This is the perfect getaway for a group of pals looking for adventure and sunshine, all wrapped in one navy blue boat-sized package. 

Book now
Advertising
The beach bungalow in Hammels
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. The beach bungalow in Hammels

Hoping for a cheap and cheerful stay in the Rockaways? This modern studio Airbnb will give you just that. Aside from its epic location – walking distance from Rockaway's top nightlife, bars, restaurants, and shops – the interiors are super cozy and you'll feel right at home. There's one bedroom on a mezzanine, while the shower room is downstairs.  Oh, and the hosts recommended checking out the local beach ferry service – it's a great alternative to local travel and you'll get to see a little more of what the Rockaways has to offer. Ahoy, cap!

Book now
The surf shack in Rockaway Beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

6. The surf shack in Rockaway Beach

This Airbnb is perfect for the staycationer that wants to be exactly where the action is. It’s just steps away from Rockaway Beach Surf Club, Tacoway Beach, and the, uh... actual beach. On top of the cool interior – which has both a winding staircase and a hanging chair (why not?) – you also have access to a giant front yard. With an actual lawn! Time to get the cooler out and spend an afternoon soaking up the sun with a cold one – before hitting the town, Rockaway-style. 

Book now
Recommended

    More on Airbnb

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!