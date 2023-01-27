The Rockaway Peninsula, otherwise known as the Rockaways, is a stunning peninsula just south of Queens. A welcome retreat for both locals and travelers, the Rockaways have become a popular destination for a weekend getaway from NYC – and we couldn't agree more.

And, we know too well that after a long day of soaking up the sun and hanging out at the beach, the last thing anyone wants to do is get back on the subway and take a long commute home. So, the next time you’re heading out to the Rockaways to make the most of a weekend away from the city, consider booking one of these amazing Airbnbs and turn that beach day trip into a full-fledged staycation.

